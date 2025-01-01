Previous
Next
nostalgic feelings by gijsje
54 / 365

nostalgic feelings

Beautiful lookouts on the countryside.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh , I know that feeling so well Bep, but a hauntingly beautiful view of the cold sky through the dark silhouettes of the bare trees !
January 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact