60 / 365
mill
Every now and then I visit the village where I lived as a child. And of course The mill has to be photographed. It dates from 1861.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
1
1
Bep
@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
66
photos
12
followers
14
following
18% complete
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
started in January 2011
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
6th January 2020 4:51pm
Tags
mill
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely mill , capture and reflections ! fav
January 13th, 2025
