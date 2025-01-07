Previous
mill by gijsje
mill

Every now and then I visit the village where I lived as a child. And of course The mill has to be photographed. It dates from 1861.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely mill , capture and reflections ! fav
January 13th, 2025  
