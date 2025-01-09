Previous
knitting by gijsje
knitting

Granddaughter Ida needed some help.
9th January 2025

Bep

@gijsje
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot of both of you - from this, I thought that you were showing granddaughter how to do it !! fav
January 13th, 2025  
