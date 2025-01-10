Previous
Next
almost ready by gijsje
56 / 365

almost ready

Awaiting guests for lunch
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
How lovely. Always good to have company 😊
January 11th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A delightful array of food - so good to share with guests ! fav
January 11th, 2025  
Anne ace
Looks lovely and yummy bep. Hope you had a good time with your guests
January 11th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
A lovely spread of food.
January 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact