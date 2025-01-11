Previous
vista by gijsje
57 / 365

vista

One of my favourite places to take pictured.
River Vecht in Germany, just across the border.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a peaceful scene !
January 11th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful scene.
January 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact