Previous
in the library by gijsje
67 / 365

in the library

This is the library in my former residence.I worked here as a volunteer for many years. Unfortunately there is no need of volunteers in my new library. Maybe in the future.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact