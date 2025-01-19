Previous
just a little bit of spring by gijsje
71 / 365

just a little bit of spring

19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
  • 19th January 2025 11:57am
Bep
A bit of colour on a grey day.
January 21st, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
How lovely ...the days are stretching too 💛🌱
January 21st, 2025  
Anne ace
Beautiful
January 21st, 2025  
