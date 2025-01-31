Previous
Next
diner with my daughters by gijsje
77 / 365

diner with my daughters

31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bep
Spent a nice day with Ellen en Judith. There will always be an empty chair.
February 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact