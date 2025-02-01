Previous
spring by gijsje
78 / 365

spring

I took this picture in my former garden exactly one year ago.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact