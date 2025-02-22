Previous
Next
matching colours by gijsje
85 / 365

matching colours

My sister sent me this picture. It was taken in her living room.
The painting on the wall is one of her creations.
I really love this composition.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Bep

@gijsje
Hi, I'm Bep. My husband and I live in a very small village in the northern part of the Netherlands (Drenthe). I have two daughters,...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Lovely composition and painting.
February 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact