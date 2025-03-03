Previous
robin by gijsje
robin

This little robin made me very happy.
I have just decided to stop 365. I's very difficult for me to find opportunities to take pictures.
My husband and I used to take the car and we took little trips in the neighbourhood together and we always found lovely places and interesting objects. So 365 was a kind of collective action. Life has changed a lot since he died last summer. No more trips, so my world became very small.
Thanks for your nice comments and wishing all of you many happy photo moments!


Anne ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely Robin. Sorry you are stopping 365 but quite understandable. Take good care of yourself
March 3rd, 2025  
