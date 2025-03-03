robin

This little robin made me very happy.

I have just decided to stop 365. I's very difficult for me to find opportunities to take pictures.

My husband and I used to take the car and we took little trips in the neighbourhood together and we always found lovely places and interesting objects. So 365 was a kind of collective action. Life has changed a lot since he died last summer. No more trips, so my world became very small.

Thanks for your nice comments and wishing all of you many happy photo moments!





