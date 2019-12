Alex's 12 days of Christmas

The past 2 years I have done my own version of this song. After Christmas last year grandson, Alex (7) wrote one for me to do this year! I'm a bit late getting it photographed so will start with 4 together. Hope you enjoy his originality!!

One the first day of Christmas....my camera found for me, a Mama bear (that;s what they call me) up a bear tree.

On the 2nd day......2 little sisters.

On the 3rd day......3 Christmas puppies.

on the 4th day.......4 lego trains