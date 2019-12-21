Previous
Next
Merry Christmas from the brolly girls plus one! by gilbertwood
Photo 2153

Merry Christmas from the brolly girls plus one!

I am minding Sullivan for the weekend so the brolly girls came over for a Christmas drink :) Merry Christmas to all the dedicated brolly-girl followers on 365.
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
589% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Great fun. Been quite some time since I heard of this lovely group. Very memorable capture.
December 21st, 2019  
Wylie ace
Love the red brollies , very festive.
December 21st, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise