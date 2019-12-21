Sign up
Photo 2153
Merry Christmas from the brolly girls plus one!
I am minding Sullivan for the weekend so the brolly girls came over for a Christmas drink :) Merry Christmas to all the dedicated brolly-girl followers on 365.
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2424
photos
211
followers
137
following
589% complete
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
umbrella
,
grandchild
,
brolly-girls
Dione Giorgio
Great fun. Been quite some time since I heard of this lovely group. Very memorable capture.
December 21st, 2019
Wylie
ace
Love the red brollies , very festive.
December 21st, 2019
