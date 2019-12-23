Sign up
Photo 2155
Beary Christmas :)
Just another little play with Sullivan :)
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
1
1
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Photo Details
4
4
1
1
1
1
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
22nd December 2019 9:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
bears
,
grandson
,
christmas-bears
Wylie
ace
so funny, hope you didn't lose him there!
December 23rd, 2019
