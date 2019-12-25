Previous
Next
8 is a difficult number! by gilbertwood
Photo 2157

8 is a difficult number!

Trying to capture 7 grandchildren plus one grand nephew was a near impossible task. We were all together on Christmas day so I really wanted them together - Rafferty kept running away!! As for the adults - it just didn't happen!!
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
590% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Debra ace
You were definitely blessed!
December 26th, 2019  
Pam Knowler ace
Wow what a gorgeous group - lucky lady!! Well done on the photo!! I had enough trouble yesterday trying to get just 4 of my family all looking at me and smiling!!
December 26th, 2019  
Mona ace
Well done! This is soooo difficult. Have a great time, with your adorable family!
December 26th, 2019  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous Christmas capture!
December 26th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise