Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2157
8 is a difficult number!
Trying to capture 7 grandchildren plus one grand nephew was a near impossible task. We were all together on Christmas day so I really wanted them together - Rafferty kept running away!! As for the adults - it just didn't happen!!
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2429
photos
211
followers
137
following
590% complete
View this month »
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
2157
Latest from all albums
2151
2152
2153
272
2154
2155
2156
2157
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
25th December 2019 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
children
,
grandchildren
,
christmas-day
Debra
ace
You were definitely blessed!
December 26th, 2019
Pam Knowler
ace
Wow what a gorgeous group - lucky lady!! Well done on the photo!! I had enough trouble yesterday trying to get just 4 of my family all looking at me and smiling!!
December 26th, 2019
Mona
ace
Well done! This is soooo difficult. Have a great time, with your adorable family!
December 26th, 2019
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous Christmas capture!
December 26th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close