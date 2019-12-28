Previous
Next
Beach weather by gilbertwood
Photo 2160

Beach weather

Alex and Angus met at the beach this morning before Alex had to head back to Melbourne. Such a beautiful warm morning :)
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
591% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Beach weather up here at the moment too, but tomorrow could be a bit too warm I think as the temperature will be rising
December 28th, 2019  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Two lads with a determined walk on the beach - a lovely shot !
December 28th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise