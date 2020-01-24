Previous
Next
Hay for fire affected farms by gilbertwood
Photo 2167

Hay for fire affected farms

On my drive to Melbourne there were several paddocks with hay destined to be transported to the fire ravaged areas.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
593% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful shot ,
January 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise