Photo 2169
Gotta love asparagus :)
While dining with my daughter's family, little 6 month old Sullivan stole the show as he munched on his asparagus.
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
3
1
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2444
photos
210
followers
88
following
594% complete
2162
2163
2164
2165
2166
2167
2168
2169
275
2163
2164
2165
2166
2167
2168
2169
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
31st January 2020 6:39pm
food
boy
grandson
asparagus
Maggiemae
ace
He and his family are so lucky to have you as a good photographer in his early years!
February 2nd, 2020
Monique
ace
Sweet
February 2nd, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gotta love this shot! Just plain wonderful.
February 2nd, 2020
