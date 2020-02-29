Previous
What a BIG flower you have! by gilbertwood
What a BIG flower you have!

I was in Melbourne for Alex's birthday on the weekend. This massive sunflower was growing in their backyard. Issy's mum had to hold her up to it for this photo :)
Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Margaret Snell
A beautiful shot, I like the way Issy is reacting with the flower
March 1st, 2020  
Denise Wood
@oldjosh Thanks - Issy as so happy to be up there and able to "play" with it! It is taller than me!
March 1st, 2020  
Maggiemae
I love her face - she has accomplished what her special people wanted!
March 1st, 2020  
