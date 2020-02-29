Sign up
Photo 2178
What a BIG flower you have!
I was in Melbourne for Alex's birthday on the weekend. This massive sunflower was growing in their backyard. Issy's mum had to hold her up to it for this photo :)
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2453
photos
207
followers
88
following
596% complete
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st March 2020 11:13am
Exif
View Info
flower
girl
sunflower
grandchild
Margaret Snell
ace
A beautiful shot, I like the way Issy is reacting with the flower
March 1st, 2020
Denise Wood
ace
@oldjosh
Thanks - Issy as so happy to be up there and able to "play" with it! It is taller than me!
March 1st, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
I love her face - she has accomplished what her special people wanted!
March 1st, 2020
