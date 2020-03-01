Previous
Lismore water tower by gilbertwood
Lismore water tower

Coming home I detoured to Lismore to see the painted water tower. Our now famous artist, Jimmi Buscombe painted the brolgas (and sheep further around it) and had just finished it.
1st March 2020 1st Mar 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw ! this is stunning !
March 2nd, 2020  
Debra ace
Wow, very cool!
March 2nd, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful piece of art and a great image!
March 2nd, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Makes an ugly piece of building a work of art. Superb shot. Fav.
March 2nd, 2020  
