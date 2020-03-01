Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2179
Lismore water tower
Coming home I detoured to Lismore to see the painted water tower. Our now famous artist, Jimmi Buscombe painted the brolgas (and sheep further around it) and had just finished it.
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2454
photos
207
followers
88
following
596% complete
View this month »
2172
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
1st March 2020 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
art
,
water-tower
,
brolga
,
painted-tower
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Waw ! this is stunning !
March 2nd, 2020
Debra
ace
Wow, very cool!
March 2nd, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful piece of art and a great image!
March 2nd, 2020
Dione Giorgio
Makes an ugly piece of building a work of art. Superb shot. Fav.
March 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close