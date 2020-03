The female coach

My daughter for International Women's Day. She is certainly doing her bit for women in the men's dominating sport of Aussie Rule Football. The Women's teams are developing well now, and Natalie is assistant coach for Geelong in the AFLW, and head coach for the Geelong team in the Victorian league. I got to watch her team 2 weeks ago and she came out for a kick with the grandchildren after the game.