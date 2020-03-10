Previous
Acrobatics at the beach by gilbertwood
Photo 2184

Acrobatics at the beach

While we were at the beach on Sunday I noticed this guy doing hand stands. So naturally when I got close I had to ask him to do some for me - he was very obliging!
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

Denise Wood

Catherine P
Perfect timing and obviously a skilled subject too!
March 10th, 2020  
Lou Ann
Wow! How nice that he obliged!
March 10th, 2020  
Babs
I bet he loved that you wanted to take photos of him.
March 10th, 2020  
