Photo 2184
Acrobatics at the beach
While we were at the beach on Sunday I noticed this guy doing hand stands. So naturally when I got close I had to ask him to do some for me - he was very obliging!
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
8th March 2020 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
man
,
beach
,
acrobatics
Catherine P
Perfect timing and obviously a skilled subject too!
March 10th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Wow! How nice that he obliged!
March 10th, 2020
Babs
ace
I bet he loved that you wanted to take photos of him.
March 10th, 2020
