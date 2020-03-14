Previous
Red rain by gilbertwood
Photo 2187

Red rain

Friday's sunrise was quite spectacular, and for a few minutes it looked like there was red rain high in the clouds :)
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Denise Wood

ace
Denise Wood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a gorgeous sky !
March 14th, 2020  
