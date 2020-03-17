Previous
Practicing social isolation by gilbertwood
Practicing social isolation

This egret and I were the only two on the beach with a very low tide early in the morning. We kept our distance as the virus is spreading fast here in Oz now.
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Lou Ann ace
This is beautiful. The bird is gorgeous.
March 17th, 2020  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
Beautiful image, perfect title.
March 17th, 2020  
