Photo 2188
Practicing social isolation
This egret and I were the only two on the beach with a very low tide early in the morning. We kept our distance as the virus is spreading fast here in Oz now.
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
2
2
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2463
photos
209
followers
89
following
599% complete
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
12th March 2020 7:41pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
rocks
,
bird
,
beach
,
egret
Lou Ann
ace
This is beautiful. The bird is gorgeous.
March 17th, 2020
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
Beautiful image, perfect title.
March 17th, 2020
