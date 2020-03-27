Previous
The benefit of home isolation by gilbertwood
Photo 2195

The benefit of home isolation

Day 2. I decided to put new seeds in my bird feeder and soon reaped the benefits when 5 rainbow lorikeets came in for a feed. I could hear them nearby so this was a delightful sight :)
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Peter ace
Another lovely colourful if a little noisey sight in your garden beautifully capture Denise:)
March 27th, 2020  
