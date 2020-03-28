Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2196
Thank goodness for modern technology
Day 4. Daughter-in-law set up "Zoom" on the computer today so I can have contact with her family in Geelong. Here she is with Tilly after we successfully connected and had a great chat! This will now be a weekly session during this isolation time.
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2472
photos
209
followers
89
following
601% complete
View this month »
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
2195
2196
Latest from all albums
276
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
2195
2196
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
28th March 2020 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
computer
,
isolation
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close