Previous
Next
Thank goodness for modern technology by gilbertwood
Photo 2196

Thank goodness for modern technology

Day 4. Daughter-in-law set up "Zoom" on the computer today so I can have contact with her family in Geelong. Here she is with Tilly after we successfully connected and had a great chat! This will now be a weekly session during this isolation time.
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
601% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise