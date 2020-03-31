Sign up
Photo 2199
Is the food better down there?
day 7. Some more antics from my daily visitors - bringing some colour into my world :)
31st March 2020
31st Mar 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2476
photos
209
followers
89
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
28th March 2020 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
lorikeet
,
bird-feeder
,
isolation
Monique
ace
Love the one hanging down 😂
March 31st, 2020
Wylie
ace
ha ha, what an acrobat!
March 31st, 2020
