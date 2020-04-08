Previous
What a strange beak you have! by gilbertwood
What a strange beak you have!

Spotted this wattlebird in one of my bushes desperately seeking nectar :)
Day 15.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Babs ace
Ha ha, brilliant timing.
April 8th, 2020  
