An Easter tribute by gilbertwood
Photo 2209

An Easter tribute

When I downloaded this photo from last week it gave me an eerie feeling of the meaning of Easter. I kept it for today, Good Friday.
Day 17.
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Babs ace
Wow, great timing and appropriate for today. fav.
April 10th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow I laughed so out loud - what timing! No nails needed I'm hoping!
April 10th, 2020  
