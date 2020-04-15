Sign up
Photo 2214
my early morning surprise!
Hopefully you can imagine my excitement when I heard and saw these 2 cockatoos come and visit my bird feeder!! They had difficulty working out how to get to it though, but entertained me for about 5 minutes. :)
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
2493
photos
207
followers
89
following
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
15th April 2020 9:05am
Tags
birds
,
backyard
,
cockatoo
,
bird-feeder
,
isolation
judith deacon
ace
Lucky you, Rainbow Lorikeets one day and Sulphur crested the next, makes my sparrows a little dull!
April 15th, 2020
Babs
ace
Ha ha, I bet they wish they weren't so heavy. Put sunflower seeds on the ground and they will devour them in seconds.
April 15th, 2020
Rosie Kind
ace
Oh they're lovely and this is an instant Fav. We have an umbrella cockatoo and he's such a lovely boy
April 15th, 2020
