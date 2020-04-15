Previous
my early morning surprise! by gilbertwood
Photo 2214

my early morning surprise!

Hopefully you can imagine my excitement when I heard and saw these 2 cockatoos come and visit my bird feeder!! They had difficulty working out how to get to it though, but entertained me for about 5 minutes. :)
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Photo Details

judith deacon ace
Lucky you, Rainbow Lorikeets one day and Sulphur crested the next, makes my sparrows a little dull!
April 15th, 2020  
Babs ace
Ha ha, I bet they wish they weren't so heavy. Put sunflower seeds on the ground and they will devour them in seconds.
April 15th, 2020  
Rosie Kind ace
Oh they're lovely and this is an instant Fav. We have an umbrella cockatoo and he's such a lovely boy
April 15th, 2020  
