Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2217
Wash your hands - or feathers!!
Spotted this wattlebird following coronavirus regulations and washing his feathers very diligently :)
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2496
photos
207
followers
89
following
607% complete
View this month »
2210
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
Latest from all albums
2211
2212
2213
2214
279
2215
2216
2217
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
14th April 2020 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
backyard
,
isolation
,
bird-bath
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close