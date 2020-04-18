Previous
Next
Wash your hands - or feathers!! by gilbertwood
Photo 2217

Wash your hands - or feathers!!

Spotted this wattlebird following coronavirus regulations and washing his feathers very diligently :)
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
607% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise