Isolation Police Patrol by gilbertwood
Photo 2218

Isolation Police Patrol

The I.P.P were doorknocking the neighbourhood today to make sure all residents were abiding by the coronavirus laws. I passed my inspection :)
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Annie D ace
hahahaha they look like a friendly bunch
April 19th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Ah, this is super!
April 19th, 2020  
