Photo 2218
Isolation Police Patrol
The I.P.P were doorknocking the neighbourhood today to make sure all residents were abiding by the coronavirus laws. I passed my inspection :)
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
doorway
police
bears
isolation
Annie D
ace
hahahaha they look like a friendly bunch
April 19th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ah, this is super!
April 19th, 2020
