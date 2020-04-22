Previous
Button up! by gilbertwood
Button up!

I needed a few buttons today but the little teddies thought the buttons were much better to play in :)
Denise Wood

Maggiemae ace
I remember a delightful book in childhood about the 'button family' I wish I could find it again! The reason I kept every button I could!
April 22nd, 2020  
Peter ace
What a collection you have Denise I remember as a young boy my grandma having jars of buttons on her shelves:)
April 22nd, 2020  
Annie D ace
such a fun image
April 22nd, 2020  
