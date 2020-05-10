Sign up
Photo 2239
Not quite my son :)
It's Mother's Day here in Oz but my children still cannot visit so I had to make do and share my dinner with Percy the polar bear. He was good company as he never argued!!
10th May 2020
10th May 20
2
0
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2518
photos
207
followers
90
following
613% complete
Annie D
ace
Percy looks very cuddly - hope you had a lovely day despite the restrictions
May 10th, 2020
Rob Z
ace
LOL - I hope you still had some lots of Mother's Day wishes from afar.. :)
May 10th, 2020
