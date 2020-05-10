Previous
Next
Not quite my son :) by gilbertwood
Photo 2239

Not quite my son :)

It's Mother's Day here in Oz but my children still cannot visit so I had to make do and share my dinner with Percy the polar bear. He was good company as he never argued!!
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
613% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Percy looks very cuddly - hope you had a lovely day despite the restrictions
May 10th, 2020  
Rob Z ace
LOL - I hope you still had some lots of Mother's Day wishes from afar.. :)
May 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise