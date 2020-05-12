Sign up
Photo 2241
Luckily social distancing doesn't relate to birds
The terns and seagulls love to sit on this wall when the sea is quite wild and the wind blows. However, we humans have to social distance!
12th May 2020
12th May 20
3
2
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2520
photos
207
followers
90
following
613% complete
2234
2235
2236
2237
2238
2239
2240
2241
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
11th May 2020 2:50pm
birds
sea
ocean
fence
isolation
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful scene!
May 12th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh my ! what a crowd , all in a row -- beautiful scene and composition !
May 12th, 2020
Wylie
ace
what a fab line up! fav
May 12th, 2020
