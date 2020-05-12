Previous
Luckily social distancing doesn't relate to birds by gilbertwood
Luckily social distancing doesn't relate to birds

The terns and seagulls love to sit on this wall when the sea is quite wild and the wind blows. However, we humans have to social distance!
Denise Wood

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful scene!
May 12th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh my ! what a crowd , all in a row -- beautiful scene and composition !
May 12th, 2020  
Wylie ace
what a fab line up! fav
May 12th, 2020  
