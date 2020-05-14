Previous
Not hard to stay home! by gilbertwood
Photo 2243

Not hard to stay home!

With storms rolling in most days this week, it's not hard to stay home! Thanks for all your lovely comments on Rafferty & Sullivan - they are adorable (I'm not biased!) and it was wonderful to see them :)
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Denise Wood

judith deacon ace
Well I'm glad you ventured out enough to take this stunning photo, so dramatic. Fave
May 14th, 2020  
ChristineL ace
But worth going out for this image, love the sky.
May 14th, 2020  
Helge Erik Storheim
Yes, that does look ominous! Great image
May 14th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such ominous sky , and worth capturing this !
May 14th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Majestic landscape - the land of the far and wide! Lovely fav
May 14th, 2020  
Babs ace
Wow isolation doesn't sound too bad after all does it. Going to be a wet few days here too. Fav
May 14th, 2020  
