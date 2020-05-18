Sign up
Photo 2247
No social distancing here
I was amazed when I saw so many seagulls in one spot at Stingray Bay.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
birds
sea
beach
ocean
seagulls
bay
isolation
Margo
ace
That is a lot of seagulls
May 18th, 2020
