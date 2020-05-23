Previous
Social distancing clear brollies by gilbertwood
Social distancing clear brollies

Today the brolly girls found away to social distance but still be able to talk to each other while sitting out on the deck!
23rd May 2020

Denise Wood

bep
A happy shot, Denise.
May 23rd, 2020  
Peter
Great fun capture Denise smiles all round:)
May 23rd, 2020  
