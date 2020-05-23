Sign up
Photo 2252
Social distancing clear brollies
Today the brolly girls found away to social distance but still be able to talk to each other while sitting out on the deck!
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Tags
umbrella
,
outdoor
,
isolation
,
brolly-girls
bep
A happy shot, Denise.
May 23rd, 2020
Peter
ace
Great fun capture Denise smiles all round:)
May 23rd, 2020
