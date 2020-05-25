Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2254
Shutter speed - 1/2500 sec
With the lorikeets about I've decided to practice with shutter speeds trying to capture the birds in flight. This is the best so far but I'm hoping to capture all the colours of the wings underneath - I'll try again tomorrow!!
25th May 2020
25th May 20
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2536
photos
207
followers
90
following
617% complete
View this month »
2247
2248
2249
2250
2251
2252
2253
2254
Latest from all albums
2248
2249
2250
2251
2252
2253
2254
282
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
23rd May 2020 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
lorikeet
,
isolation
julia
ace
Wow that very good.. Got a couple of Rosella's visiting at tbe moment but never stick around long enough to get a shot..
May 25th, 2020
Mark Prince
ace
Cracking shot, Denise.
May 25th, 2020
CC Folk
ace
A beauty...fav!
May 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close