Previous
Next
Shutter speed - 1/2500 sec by gilbertwood
Photo 2254

Shutter speed - 1/2500 sec

With the lorikeets about I've decided to practice with shutter speeds trying to capture the birds in flight. This is the best so far but I'm hoping to capture all the colours of the wings underneath - I'll try again tomorrow!!
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
617% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Wow that very good.. Got a couple of Rosella's visiting at tbe moment but never stick around long enough to get a shot..
May 25th, 2020  
Mark Prince ace
Cracking shot, Denise.
May 25th, 2020  
CC Folk ace
A beauty...fav!
May 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise