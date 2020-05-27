Previous
Dancing on the beach by gilbertwood
Dancing on the beach

My daughter invited me to watch her dancing class rehearse on the beach last night. She is the teacher at the front. They are filming a virtual concert after having zoom lessons during the pandemic period.
Denise Wood

