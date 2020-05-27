Sign up
Photo 2256
Dancing on the beach
My daughter invited me to watch her dancing class rehearse on the beach last night. She is the teacher at the front. They are filming a virtual concert after having zoom lessons during the pandemic period.
27th May 2020
27th May 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
26th May 2020 6:27pm
Tags
dance
,
beach
,
dancers
,
isolation
