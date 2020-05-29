Sign up
Photo 2258
Framed
After putting up a new feed ring, I loved how the lorikeet got into the middle of it :)
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2542
photos
208
followers
90
following
Photo Details
Views
6
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
28th May 2020 5:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
lorikeet
,
seed-ring
