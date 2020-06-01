Previous
Flying into winter by gilbertwood
Photo 2261

Flying into winter

We've just shivered through the coldest first day of winter since 1943 - I wasn't even born!! So here's a photo from the weekend as I try to capture a lorikeet in full flight - now just need front on to see both wings :)
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
