Photo 2261
Flying into winter
We've just shivered through the coldest first day of winter since 1943 - I wasn't even born!! So here's a photo from the weekend as I try to capture a lorikeet in full flight - now just need front on to see both wings :)
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2546
photos
207
followers
90
following
619% complete
2254
2255
2256
2257
2258
2259
2260
2261
2256
2257
2258
284
2259
285
2260
2261
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
31st May 2020 5:25pm
Tags
bird
,
lorikeet
