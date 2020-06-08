Previous
Flying in to join his friend by gilbertwood
Flying in to join his friend

Luckily I still have the lorikeets to entertain me although they're not coming as often - then again restrictions are easing here so I guess they can fly further :)
Denise Wood

Peter ace
Lovely timing colours and composition, your getting well into this high speed work now Denise:)
June 8th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot and timing - love the capture of the bird on the wing
June 8th, 2020  
