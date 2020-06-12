Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2272
As good as it gets
We've just had a lovely week of frosty mornings but then beautiful sunny days with no wind. Sadly it's about to change over the weekend as a cold front moves in Ah well, I enjoyed the week and my wanders around Lake Pertobe :)
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2557
photos
205
followers
90
following
622% complete
View this month »
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
2270
2271
2272
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
10th June 2020 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
winter
,
trees
,
sunshine
,
lake
judith deacon
ace
Beautiful scene, brings back happy memories😊
June 12th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
You have the scene and the focus so beautifully organised!
June 12th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close