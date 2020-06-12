Previous
As good as it gets by gilbertwood
Photo 2272

As good as it gets

We've just had a lovely week of frosty mornings but then beautiful sunny days with no wind. Sadly it's about to change over the weekend as a cold front moves in Ah well, I enjoyed the week and my wanders around Lake Pertobe :)
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

ace
judith deacon ace
Beautiful scene, brings back happy memories😊
June 12th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
You have the scene and the focus so beautifully organised!
June 12th, 2020  
