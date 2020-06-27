Sign up
Photo 2287
The richest prize
We were so surprised when a kookaburra landed on one of the girl's bags - and luckily I was in a position to capture it :)
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
1
2
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2572
photos
203
followers
91
following
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
22nd June 2020 3:11pm
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What an opportunity and capture of this cheeky kookaburra sitting so proudly on your friend's bag ! Love it - fav.fav.fav
June 29th, 2020
