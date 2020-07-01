Previous
The way to end each day by gilbertwood
The way to end each day

After every day's activities at Hall's Gap we would light the fire, have a drink and talk & laugh about our day's adventures :)
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Denise Wood

Mariana Visser
Now this is life in winter time, a gorgeous fire, nice drink and a chockie to go
July 2nd, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
looks like it belongs in a "house & home" magazine :)
July 2nd, 2020  
