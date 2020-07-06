Sign up
Photo 2296
Two of us watching a sunrise
Last week there were two of us at the breakwater watching the sun rise.
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
30th June 2020 8:41am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
Trending
Flashback
Tags
sea
ocean
sunrise
pier
breakwater
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful view at that hour in the morning and beautifully captured ! fav
July 6th, 2020
Wylie
ace
lovely scene
July 6th, 2020
Peter
ace
Superb colours and patterns beautifully captured Denise, Fav:)
July 6th, 2020
