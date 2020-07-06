Previous
Two of us watching a sunrise by gilbertwood
Photo 2296

Two of us watching a sunrise

Last week there were two of us at the breakwater watching the sun rise.
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
A wonderful view at that hour in the morning and beautifully captured ! fav
July 6th, 2020  
lovely scene
July 6th, 2020  
Superb colours and patterns beautifully captured Denise, Fav:)
July 6th, 2020  
