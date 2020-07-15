Sign up
Photo 2305
Happy Wrensday
Another glorious winter's day so I had a long walk around Lake Pertobe.
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Tags
bird
,
wren
,
blue-wren
