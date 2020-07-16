Previous
Next
An unusual winter shot by gilbertwood
Photo 2306

An unusual winter shot

Spotted this New Holland honeyeater on some flowering gum on my walk yesterday - and in the sunshine! Really not a winter shot!!
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Denise Wood

ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
631% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margo ace
Lovely shot
July 16th, 2020  
Peter ace
Lovely light, colours and capture Denise:)
July 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise