Previous
Next
Photo 2306
An unusual winter shot
Spotted this New Holland honeyeater on some flowering gum on my walk yesterday - and in the sunshine! Really not a winter shot!!
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
2
0
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2299
2300
2301
2302
2303
2304
2305
2306
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
honeyeater
,
flowering-gum
Margo
ace
Lovely shot
July 16th, 2020
Peter
ace
Lovely light, colours and capture Denise:)
July 16th, 2020
