Photo 2307
Tonight's sunset
At Lake Pertobe.
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
Denise Wood
ace
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
2594
photos
205
followers
94
following
632% complete
2300
2301
2302
2303
2304
2305
2306
2307
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
17th July 2020 6:38pm
sunset
lake
swan
Annie D
ace
Beautiful reflections and sunset colours
July 17th, 2020
Babs
ace
How lovely, we haven't seen the sun for days, just bucket loads of rain.
July 17th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
July 17th, 2020
