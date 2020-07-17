Previous
Tonight's sunset by gilbertwood
Tonight's sunset

At Lake Pertobe.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Annie D ace
Beautiful reflections and sunset colours
July 17th, 2020  
Babs ace
How lovely, we haven't seen the sun for days, just bucket loads of rain.
July 17th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
July 17th, 2020  
